2024 October 1 13:12

Hanwha Ocean’s Rotor Sail system design receives approval from Bureau Veritas

Hanwha Ocean Co., Ltd.(Hanwha Ocean), one of the largest shipbuilders in the world, has been awarded approval from Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV) and the Liberian Registry respectively through Statement of Compliance and Approval in Principle for its new rotor sail system onboard in LNG carriers, according to the company's release.

A Statement of Compliance (SoC) was presented to Hanwha Ocean offcials, by Paillette PALAIOLOGOU, Senior Vice President, East Europe, Mediterranean Sea, Middle East, India & Africa (EMA), Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, at Gastech 2024.

The Joint Development Project (JDP), conducted by Hanwha Ocean in collaboration with BV and the Liberian Registry, aimed to independently assess regulatory equivalency and exemptions for the installation of wind propulsion systems, specifically the rotor sails, on LNG carriers. As the demand for cleaner shipping technologies rises in response to tightened environmental regulations, Hanwha Ocean's rotor sails offer a sustainable solution by generating thrust through wind energy, reducing greenhouse gas emissions from commercial vessels.

The rotor sail system, designed to be installed on the deck of commercial vessels, needed to meet critical international standards, including visibility requirements outlined by the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) and the International Convention for the Prevention of Collisions at Sea (COLREG). However, due to the size and arrangement of rotor sails, compliance with these regulations presented significant challenges. The JDP undertook a comprehensive review of these issues, exploring potential alternatives and conducting a Hazard Identification (HAZID) study to mitigate risks.

As part of this rigorous evaluation, the system was benchmarked against BV NR206 – Wind Propulsion Systems and NR467 – Rules for the Classification of Steel Ships, both of which provide essential criteria for certifying innovative maritime technologies. The final design achieved both the Statement of Compliance from BV and Approval in Principle (AiP) from the Liberian Registry, confirming the technical viability and safety of Hanwha Ocean's rotor sail system as presented by Hanwha Ocean.