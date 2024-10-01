2024 October 1 11:05

The handover and naming ceremony of the China Merchants Shipping "Kaihe" was held in Qinhuangdao

On the morning of September 28, the handover and naming ceremony of the 115,000-dwt Aframax crude oil tanker T110K-5, a subsidiary of Dalian Shipbuilding, was held in Qinhuangdao.

"Kaihe" is the first of four 115,000-ton crude oil tankers under construction under construction by Dalian Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. and China Merchants Shipping, which is a conventional fuel ship with a total length of about 243 meters, a width of 44 meters, and a capacity of about 800,000 barrels of crude oil.

The ship is equipped with equipment such as dead rudder, course stabilization fin, energy-saving guide wheel, vortex elimination fin, and open desulfurization scrubber equipment to ensure navigation safety and improve operation economy. Its main engine and generator adopt HPSCR and LPSCR respectively, all of which meet the International Maritime Organization Tier III emission standards, and the handling performance, economic performance, energy saving and green environmental protection performance are better than those of the same type of ships, with strong market competitiveness, classified by the United States Bureau of Shipping (ABS), and flagged by Liberia.