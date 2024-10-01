2024 October 1 10:51

Maqta Gateway and Presight sign agreement to enhance trade & logistics sectors with AI-powered solutions

Maqta Gateway, part of AD Ports Group’s Digital Cluster, announced the signing of a Partnering Agreement with Presight AI Technologies LLC to jointly deliver cutting-edge AI-powered digitalised solutions for trade and logistics with the objective of driving local innovation and elevating global competitiveness of their combined expertise in international markets, according to AD Ports's release.

Under the terms of this agreement, both parties agree to collaborate exclusively on the development and commercialisation of artificial intelligence and data analytics solutions for the trade of goods in the ports and maritime sectors.

The agreement lays the foundation for integrating Maqta Gateway’s decade-long trade digitalisation expertise and solution deployment experience with Presight’s big data and AI proficiency to deliver differentiated value to the market.

Established in 2016, Maqta Gateway is digitalising global trade through technologically advanced and innovative solutions for trade, ports, maritime, logistics, and industry. The digital arm and wholly owned subsidiary of AD Ports Group, Maqta Gateway is also spearheading the digital mandate of Abu Dhabi’s maritime, trade and government services and its digital solutions have integrated more than 70 entities within the UAE and globally, in line with world-class efficiency standards. Over 150 million transactions have been processed through Maqta Gateway’s digital solutions, offering rich data sets that enable exploring newer technologically advanced avenues for faster trade facilitation.