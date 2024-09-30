2024 September 30 16:58

IMO Secretary-General opens Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 82)

IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez delivered welcoming remarks at the opening of the 82nd session of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 82), which runs from 30 September to 4 October 2024, according to IMO's release.



He first mentioned the recent attack on the MV SOUNION, as well as a number of other targeted attacks on oil tankers during August, highlighting the ongoing dangers faced by ships and their crews transiting the Red Sea.



Arsenio Dominguez highlighted that among the most important issues to be addressed is progress in developing draft amendments to MARPOL Annex VI to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, building on the outcome of the Intersessional Working Group on Reducing GHG Emissions from Ships (ISWG-GHG 17) held last week.



This session will consider short- and medium-term measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, in particular the Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) rules.



The session will review the IMO Action Plan to Reduce Emissions of Plastic Litter from Ships and continue work to reduce the environmental risks associated with the maritime transport of plastic pellets.



It will also consider a project to implement the Hong Kong and Basel Conventions on transboundary movements of ships destined for recycling, developed by the Secretariat following a request made at the last session. IMO's position is that the Hong Kong Convention should be the only applicable instrument when it comes to ship recycling.