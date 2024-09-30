2024 September 30 15:46

Marubeni and Solvang to collaborate on joint operation of ammonia carrier

Marubeni has entered into a partnership agreement with Solvang ASA, a Norwegian shipping company, and commenced joint operation of an ammonia carrier “MV Clipper Neptun”, according to the company's release.

Solvang is a leading player in ammonia seaborne transportation with a 10% share in the global volume of shipments and extensive knowledge and experience in the field. Marubeni formulated its long-term climate change vision in March 2021 and has positioned its green strategy as one of the basic policies for enhancing corporate value in its Mid-Term Management Strategy, GC2024. As a pioneer in establishing a low-carbon ammonia supply chain from development and manufacturing to sales, Marubeni has been contributing to Japan’s energy security and developing businesses to decarbonize the country.

The Japanese government anticipates that domestic demand for low-carbon fuel ammonia will reach three million tons in 2030 and 30 million tons in 2050, and has set a goal of establishing a domestic and overseas supply chain through Japanese companies of 100 million tons of ammonia by 2050, with the volume of ammonia seaborne transportation set to increase in the near future.