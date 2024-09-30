2024 September 30 15:14

Global schedule reliability remains stable at 50%-55% in 2024

Sea-Intelligence has published issue 157 of the Global Liner Performance (GLP) report, with schedule reliability figures up to and including August 2024, according to the company's release.

In August 2024, global schedule reliability improved by 0.7 percentage points M/M to 52.8%. Schedule reliability in 2024 has stabilised within the 50%-55% range. While disappointingly low, the minimal volatility this year does give shippers a relatively good idea of what to expect M/M. On a Y/Y level, schedule reliability in August 2024 was -10.2 percentage points lower. The average delay for LATE vessel arrivals increased by 0.03 days M/M to 5.28 days, which is only surpassed by the pandemic highs of 2021-2022. On a Y/Y level, the August 2024 figure was 0.62 days higher.

Maersk was the most reliable top-13 carrier in August 2024 with schedule reliability of 54.7%, followed by Hapag-Lloyd with 54.3%. Another 8 carriers were above the 50% mark, with PIL the least reliable at 37.2%. In August 2024, the schedule reliability difference between the most and least reliable carrier increased to 17.5 percentage points, the highest figure in all of 2024. There were 9 carrier with a M/M improvement in schedule reliability in August 2024, with HMM recording the largest increase of 7.4 percentage points. On a Y/Y level, only HMM and Yang Ming recorded an improvement of 4.4 and 3.6 percentage points. There were 6 carriers with double-digit Y/Y declines.