2024 September 30 14:39

MacGregor to supply cargo access solutions for 12 Pure Car and Truck Carriers for CIDO Shipping

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has secured an order to supply cargo access equipment for 12 Pure Car and Truck Carriers (PCTCs), with an option for eight additional vessels, according to the company's release.

The vessels will be built at China Merchants Heavy Industry (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. (CMHI) for CIDO Shipping. The order was booked into Cargotec's third quarter 2024 order intake, with deliveries planned to begin in the second quarter of 2026 and to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2029.

The scope of the contract includes the design and key components for quarter ramps, side ramps, internal ramps, covers, and liftable car decks including installation assistance. MacGregor's proven track record with CMHI, supported by the reliable deliveries and high-quality solutions, played a significant role in securing this order. CIDO Shipping has a longstanding relationship with MacGregor, having equipped many of its vessels with MacGregor solutions in the past.

MacGregor is a leader in sustainable maritime cargo and load handling with a strong portfolio of products, services and solutions, all designed to perform with the sea. Shipbuilders, shipowners and operators are able to optimise the lifetime profitability, safety, reliability and environmental sustainability of their operations by working in close cooperation with MacGregor.