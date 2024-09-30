2024 September 30 14:13

Jan De Nul starts dredging campaign at Port Hedland, Australia

Dredging vessel J.F.J. De Nul started capital dredging and reclamation works for the development of the Lumsden Point General Cargo Facility and Logistics Hub, following strict environmental requirements, according to the company's release.

Port Hedland is situated on the North-West coast of Australia and is Australia’s largest export port by annual throughput. The expansion of the port will enable increased in capacity to export battery metals, such as lithium and copper concentrates, and import renewable energy infrastructure, including wind turbines and blades.



Cutter suction dredger J.F.J. De Nul will dredge up to one million cubic metres to establish a deeper access channel, a swing basin, and two berth pockets suitable to navigate and accommodate a range of vessels, including bulk carriers, tankers and roll-on/roll-off vessels carrying wheeled cargo, like cars or trucks. Additionally, an area of 10 hectares, bunded by a seawall, will be reclaimed for the future Lumsden Point wharf structure.