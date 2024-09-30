2024 September 30 13:32

Majestic Fast Ferry fleet expands with two new second-generation 42-metre ferries

The fleet of Incat Crowther-designed vessels for Singapore’s Majestic Fast Ferry has continued to expand with the delivery of two new, state-of-the-art, second-generation 42-metre ferries, according to Incat's release. Further sisterships are under construction by Indonesian shipbuilder PT Cahaya Samudra and will contribute to a growing number of second-generation Incat Crowther vessels now in Majestic Fast Ferry’s fleet.

These new, second-generation vessels will replace some of Majestic Fast Ferry’s first-generation Incat Crowther / PT Cahaya Samudra vessels – eleven of which have now been sold to operators in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the South Pacific with further vessels currently available on the market.

The new 42-metre vessels represent an evolution in operational efficiency and customer experience building on the success of the first-generation models. Passenger capacity has increased to transport up to 343 passengers at a maximum speed of 39 knots and at a cruising speed of 36 knots. The vessels’ main deck has spacious seating for 295 passengers, five bathrooms – including one handicap accessible bathroom and ample luggage storage space. The vessels’ upper deck can accommodate 48 passengers and includes a large bathroom, luggage holds as well as the vessels’ elevated wheelhouse.

The customer experience has been advanced with a sleek design including updated aesthetics and more spacious seating. The operational efficiency has increased via the inclusion of a revised hull form capable of increased deadweight, while operational sea condition limits and passenger numbers are also enhanced.

In addition to the two new 42-metre vessels, several more Incat Crowther 42’s are under construction while thirteen second-generation Incat Crowther designed and PT Cahaya Samudra built 39-metre vessels are also either already in service for Majestic Fast Ferry or under construction.