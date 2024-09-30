2024 September 30 13:13

Van Oord completes FSRU jetty at Wilhelmshaven in Germany

Van Oord has successfully completed the construction of the Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) jetty at Wilhelmshaven, Germany for its client Deutsche Energy Terminal (DET), according to the company's release.

The project was managed by FSRU Wilhelmshaven GmbH, a joint venture between ENGIE and TES. By leveraging its experience in dredging, infrastructure and offshore energy, the client and Van Oord developed a tailor-made integrated solution for the project. In order to expedite the process, monopiles, mainly used for offshore wind turbines, were used as the foundation for the new 600-metre-long jetty.

Van Oord was responsible for the procurement and construction of the FSRU jetty. In total, Van Oord installed 10 monopiles, including scour protection to prevent erosion. The foundations were then equipped with platforms, catwalks and furniture. The trailing suction hopper dredger Vox Apolonia was then deployed to dredge the berth pocket and turning basin to the required depth.

This vessel runs on Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), a more sustainable alternative to Marine Gas Oil (MGO), reducing sulphur, particulate, and nitrogen dioxide emissions.