    Chinese ports container volume rises 8.2 % from January to August of 2024

    From January to August of 2024, the container throughput of Chinese ports was 220.5 million TEU, a year-on-year increase of 8.2%, according to Ningbo Zhoushan port Group's release. 

    In August, the container throughput of Shanghai Port was 4.51 million TEU, a year-on-year increase of 7.9%; the container throughput of Ningbo Zhoushan Port was 3.6 million TEU, a year-on-year increase of 12.9%. 

    In terms of container freight rates, the average value of Ningbo Containerized Freight Index (NCFI) was 1763.9 points in September 2024, a month-on- month decrease of 26.0% and a year-on-year increase of 172.5%. Among the 21 routes, the freight index of 1 routes increased month-on-month, and the freight index of 20 routes fell month-on-month.

2024 September 30

15:14 Global schedule reliability remains stable at 50%-55% in 2024
14:39 MacGregor to supply cargo access solutions for 12 Pure Car and Truck Carriers for CIDO Shipping
14:13 Jan De Nul starts dredging campaign at Port Hedland, Australia
13:32 Majestic Fast Ferry fleet expands with two new second-generation 42-metre ferries
13:13 Van Oord completes FSRU jetty at Wilhelmshaven in Germany
12:41 Manila International Container Terminal welcomes first green ship
12:20 ABS approves ammonia fuel retrofit solution from Nikkiso
11:20 Cruise ship “Century Voyage” made its maiden voyage on the Yangtze River
10:40 ABS and Hanwha Offshore sign multi-year agreement
10:09 Port Houston container volumes up 20% to 367,653 TEUs in August 2024
09:41 NYK and TBG received the certificate for AiP for the ship-to-ship supply of fuel ammonia from ClassNK

2024 September 29

16:01 Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports climb 19% in July: GASTAT
14:28 Maersk shares jump as US port strike looms, boosting rates
13:04 Italy's Port of Ravenna Authority becomes a regular member of the IAPH
12:11 Mexico plans to seize US-owned port in final week as Mexico’s leader
10:07 KEN develops concept design of an Arctic Research Vessel for DTU Aqua

2024 September 28

16:03 Hanwha showcases a comprehensive roadmap to zero-carbon shipping at Gastech 2024
15:11 US Treasury sanctions 7 Panamanian-flagged vessels for illicit activities
14:08 Singapore LNG demand set to jump on AI and data center boom
12:56 NTS holds closing ceremony for product oil/chemical tanker duo
11:19 Puerto Aguadulce handles CMA CGM-operated APL Fullerton
09:37 Clarksons expands Deep Sea Tanker projects offering with new desk in Rio de Janeiro

2024 September 27

18:05 PETRONAS and Mitsubishi Corporation sign new LNG agreements
17:21 Spliethoff orders the construction of a new series of eight multi-purpose vessels from Wuhu Shipyard
16:47 Ports of Singapore and Hamburg sign a Letter of Intent
16:28 MSC Group establishes a new container terminal at Denmark's largest commercial port
16:10 Centus Marine selects AIRCAT vessels and Strategic Marine for next generation personnel transfer vessel
15:56 Wolverine Terminals starts commercial operations at Prince Rupert marine bunkering facility
15:24 Incat reaches construction milestone on world’s largest electric ferry
14:45 MOL sets a mid-to-long-term target of achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050
14:24 ABS approves liquefied hydrogen carrier design from Samsung Heavy Industries
13:44 Fincantieri launches the second LNG cruise ship for Princess Cruises
12:58 HD Korea Shipbuilding wins US$511.3 million order for 4 container ships
11:50 Wallenius Wilhelmsen upsizes 4 of the vessels on order to largest in the world
11:09 China to start up Guangdong LNG terminal, ExxonMobil has 20-yr access
10:30 Belgium calls for EU ban on Russian gas as imports rise - Financial Times
10:00 ESPO and FEPORT call for an EU wide mandatory tax exemption for onshore power supply
09:16 Euronav sells two Suezmaxes to a wholly owned subsidiary of CMB NV

2024 September 26

18:03 Eni publishes its first Methane Report
17:35 Port of Barcelona container traffic increases by 22% in the first 8 months of the year
17:34 MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's four largest hubs, Sept 23-27
17:23 TECO 2030 announces strategic shift to global fuel cell technology provider
17:14 CMB.TECH signs strategic agreement with Beihai Shipbuilding
16:45 Ports of Hamburg, Busan and Ulsan sign a joint declaration of intent
16:24 Damen to deliver two fully electric ferries to City of Toronto
15:59 Shell and TenneT sign an agreement for the large-scale hydrogen plant on the high-voltage grid in the Port of Rotterdam
15:24 Northern Lights is ready to receive CO2
14:41 MSC amplifies UN global compact call for IMO fit-for-purpose regulatory framework to accelerate use of net-zero fuels
14:23 MOL introduces an application for performance degradation tracking 'Fouling Analysis'
13:40 MAN PrimeServ signs cooperation agreement with Latsco Marine Management
13:13 Port of Oakland container volume up 5.4% in Aug 2024
12:48 H-LINE Shipping takes delivery of a 7,000 CEU LNG dual-fuel PCTC
12:08 Yangzijiang Shipbuilding delivers first batch of eco-friendly dual-fuel methanol containerships to X-Press Feeders
11:54 Jawar Al Khaleej L.L.C. takes delivery of three Damen Search and Rescue vessels
11:20 Technip Energies and JGC Corporation awarded FEED contract by ExxonMobil for the Rovuma LNG project in Mozambique
10:41 Panama Canal launches revamped maritime services tariffs section
10:22 ADSB delivers pair of RAmparts 2800-SD vessels to ADNOC
09:59 MITSUI OCEAN CRUISES welcomes new ship MITSUI OCEAN FUJI in handover ceremony with Seabourn Cruise Line

2024 September 25

18:00 Ingalls Shipbuilding receives a $9.6 bln contract to procure multiple ships, including three San Antonio-class amphibious assault ships
17:38 The Port of Oslo has officially opened its new shore power plant for cruise ships
17:11 John T Essberger orders two 13,000 dwt, ice class 1A chemical tankers from Nantong Rainbow Offshore & Engineering Equipment
16:45 Ningbo-Zhoushan port to add 2 million TEU in container capacity
16:13 Hanwha Ocean drops talks to acquire Australian shipbuilder Austal
15:36 Hyundai Glovis, China's BYD sign MOU for logistics partnership
15:24 Wallenius Marine christens vessel Future Way in German port of Emden
14:58 Asyad Group, OQ Alternative Energy, and Sumitomo Corporation announced a joint study agreement to explore the potential of Oman as a global low-carbon fuel bunkering hub
13:50 CLdN places order for 10 newbuild container carriers
13:22 Purus orders two 45,000 cbm dual fuel ammonia-ready medium-sized gas carriers from Hyundai Mipo Dockyard
12:47 HD Korea Shipbuilding wins 403.9 bln won order for 6 container ships