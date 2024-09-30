  The version for the print
  • 2024 September 30 12:20

    ABS approves ammonia fuel retrofit solution from Nikkiso

    An ammonia fuel supply system that can be retrofitted to existing vessels or installed on new builds has earned approval in principle (AIP) from ABS, according to ABS's release.

    The ammonia fuel supply system from Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases, part of Nikkiso Co., Ltd.’s Industrial Division, features high efficiency pumps and an integrated fuel management system. ABS completed design reviews based on class and statutory requirements.

    “The ability to retrofit is significant for the maritime industry to meet sustainability objectives. This new fuel supply system promises a solution with decarbonization benefits of alternative fuels like ammonia to be available for existing vessels near-term. Along with safety excellence, our deep technical expertise in alternative fuels and engine designs makes us the ideal classification society for innovative projects such as this from Nikkiso,” said Michael Kei, ABS Vice President, Technology.

2024 September 30

15:14 Global schedule reliability remains stable at 50%-55% in 2024
14:39 MacGregor to supply cargo access solutions for 12 Pure Car and Truck Carriers for CIDO Shipping
14:13 Jan De Nul starts dredging campaign at Port Hedland, Australia
13:32 Majestic Fast Ferry fleet expands with two new second-generation 42-metre ferries
13:13 Van Oord completes FSRU jetty at Wilhelmshaven in Germany
12:41 Manila International Container Terminal welcomes first green ship
11:32 Chinese ports container volume rises 8.2 % from January to August of 2024
11:20 Cruise ship “Century Voyage” made its maiden voyage on the Yangtze River
10:40 ABS and Hanwha Offshore sign multi-year agreement
10:09 Port Houston container volumes up 20% to 367,653 TEUs in August 2024
09:41 NYK and TBG received the certificate for AiP for the ship-to-ship supply of fuel ammonia from ClassNK

2024 September 29

16:01 Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports climb 19% in July: GASTAT
14:28 Maersk shares jump as US port strike looms, boosting rates
13:04 Italy's Port of Ravenna Authority becomes a regular member of the IAPH
12:11 Mexico plans to seize US-owned port in final week as Mexico’s leader
10:07 KEN develops concept design of an Arctic Research Vessel for DTU Aqua

2024 September 28

16:03 Hanwha showcases a comprehensive roadmap to zero-carbon shipping at Gastech 2024
15:11 US Treasury sanctions 7 Panamanian-flagged vessels for illicit activities
14:08 Singapore LNG demand set to jump on AI and data center boom
12:56 NTS holds closing ceremony for product oil/chemical tanker duo
11:19 Puerto Aguadulce handles CMA CGM-operated APL Fullerton
09:37 Clarksons expands Deep Sea Tanker projects offering with new desk in Rio de Janeiro

2024 September 27

18:05 PETRONAS and Mitsubishi Corporation sign new LNG agreements
17:21 Spliethoff orders the construction of a new series of eight multi-purpose vessels from Wuhu Shipyard
16:47 Ports of Singapore and Hamburg sign a Letter of Intent
16:28 MSC Group establishes a new container terminal at Denmark's largest commercial port
16:10 Centus Marine selects AIRCAT vessels and Strategic Marine for next generation personnel transfer vessel
15:56 Wolverine Terminals starts commercial operations at Prince Rupert marine bunkering facility
15:24 Incat reaches construction milestone on world’s largest electric ferry
14:45 MOL sets a mid-to-long-term target of achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050
14:24 ABS approves liquefied hydrogen carrier design from Samsung Heavy Industries
13:44 Fincantieri launches the second LNG cruise ship for Princess Cruises
12:58 HD Korea Shipbuilding wins US$511.3 million order for 4 container ships
11:50 Wallenius Wilhelmsen upsizes 4 of the vessels on order to largest in the world
11:09 China to start up Guangdong LNG terminal, ExxonMobil has 20-yr access
10:30 Belgium calls for EU ban on Russian gas as imports rise - Financial Times
10:00 ESPO and FEPORT call for an EU wide mandatory tax exemption for onshore power supply
09:16 Euronav sells two Suezmaxes to a wholly owned subsidiary of CMB NV

2024 September 26

18:03 Eni publishes its first Methane Report
17:35 Port of Barcelona container traffic increases by 22% in the first 8 months of the year
17:34 MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's four largest hubs, Sept 23-27
17:23 TECO 2030 announces strategic shift to global fuel cell technology provider
17:14 CMB.TECH signs strategic agreement with Beihai Shipbuilding
16:45 Ports of Hamburg, Busan and Ulsan sign a joint declaration of intent
16:24 Damen to deliver two fully electric ferries to City of Toronto
15:59 Shell and TenneT sign an agreement for the large-scale hydrogen plant on the high-voltage grid in the Port of Rotterdam
15:24 Northern Lights is ready to receive CO2
14:41 MSC amplifies UN global compact call for IMO fit-for-purpose regulatory framework to accelerate use of net-zero fuels
14:23 MOL introduces an application for performance degradation tracking 'Fouling Analysis'
13:40 MAN PrimeServ signs cooperation agreement with Latsco Marine Management
13:13 Port of Oakland container volume up 5.4% in Aug 2024
12:48 H-LINE Shipping takes delivery of a 7,000 CEU LNG dual-fuel PCTC
12:08 Yangzijiang Shipbuilding delivers first batch of eco-friendly dual-fuel methanol containerships to X-Press Feeders
11:54 Jawar Al Khaleej L.L.C. takes delivery of three Damen Search and Rescue vessels
11:20 Technip Energies and JGC Corporation awarded FEED contract by ExxonMobil for the Rovuma LNG project in Mozambique
10:41 Panama Canal launches revamped maritime services tariffs section
10:22 ADSB delivers pair of RAmparts 2800-SD vessels to ADNOC
09:59 MITSUI OCEAN CRUISES welcomes new ship MITSUI OCEAN FUJI in handover ceremony with Seabourn Cruise Line

2024 September 25

18:00 Ingalls Shipbuilding receives a $9.6 bln contract to procure multiple ships, including three San Antonio-class amphibious assault ships
17:38 The Port of Oslo has officially opened its new shore power plant for cruise ships
17:11 John T Essberger orders two 13,000 dwt, ice class 1A chemical tankers from Nantong Rainbow Offshore & Engineering Equipment
16:45 Ningbo-Zhoushan port to add 2 million TEU in container capacity
16:13 Hanwha Ocean drops talks to acquire Australian shipbuilder Austal
15:36 Hyundai Glovis, China's BYD sign MOU for logistics partnership
15:24 Wallenius Marine christens vessel Future Way in German port of Emden
14:58 Asyad Group, OQ Alternative Energy, and Sumitomo Corporation announced a joint study agreement to explore the potential of Oman as a global low-carbon fuel bunkering hub
13:50 CLdN places order for 10 newbuild container carriers
13:22 Purus orders two 45,000 cbm dual fuel ammonia-ready medium-sized gas carriers from Hyundai Mipo Dockyard
12:47 HD Korea Shipbuilding wins 403.9 bln won order for 6 container ships