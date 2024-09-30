2024 September 30 12:20

ABS approves ammonia fuel retrofit solution from Nikkiso

An ammonia fuel supply system that can be retrofitted to existing vessels or installed on new builds has earned approval in principle (AIP) from ABS, according to ABS's release.

The ammonia fuel supply system from Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases, part of Nikkiso Co., Ltd.’s Industrial Division, features high efficiency pumps and an integrated fuel management system. ABS completed design reviews based on class and statutory requirements.

“The ability to retrofit is significant for the maritime industry to meet sustainability objectives. This new fuel supply system promises a solution with decarbonization benefits of alternative fuels like ammonia to be available for existing vessels near-term. Along with safety excellence, our deep technical expertise in alternative fuels and engine designs makes us the ideal classification society for innovative projects such as this from Nikkiso,” said Michael Kei, ABS Vice President, Technology.