2024 September 30 12:41

Manila International Container Terminal welcomes first green ship

Manila International Container Terminal (MICT), the flagship of International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) at the Port of Manila, received the inaugural call of CMA CGM Passion—the first liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered container vessel to dock at the terminal—on 26 September, according to ICTSI's release.

The 7,327-TEU CMA CGM Passion operates under CNC’s KCS service, which offers direct sailings between South China and the Philippines. This weekly service connects key ports in China, Indonesia, and the Philippines, including Xingang, Dalian, Lianyungang, Qingdao, Singapore, Jakarta, Surabaya, and Manila. It also provides one of the fastest transit times from Qingdao to Singapore and Indonesia.

MICT’s efforts to minimize its environmental footprint have been recognized by the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Port Services Network with a green port status. Recent initiatives include improved wastewater management, circular economy practices, and biodiversity protection.

The CMA CGM Passion is also the largest capacity boxship handled by MICT to date. With the capability to accommodate the largest vessels being cascaded to the Philippines, MICT is well-positioned to enhance the country’s foreign trade by promoting stronger trade connectivity and making the Port of Manila more globally competitive. Headquartered in Singapore, CNC is a leading intra-Asia short-sea specialist and a fully integrated subsidiary of the CMA CGM Group.