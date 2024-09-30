2024 September 30 11:20

Cruise ship “Century Voyage” made its maiden voyage on the Yangtze River

On September 13, the new generation of Yangtze River green intelligent luxury cruise ship “Century Voyage” made its maiden voyage in Chongqing, according to Chongqing Grand Cruises's release.



The “Century Voyage” cruise ship was built by Chongqing Zhongjiang Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. It is a new generation of Yangtze River high-end luxury cruise ship of the same level launched by Chongqing Grand Cruises Co., Ltd. after the “Century Glory” in 2019, the “Century Victory” in 2022, and the “Century Oasis” in 2023. This ship is 149.98m long, 21.20m wide, 4.60m deep, and has a total tonnage of 15,000T, a maximum passenger capacity of 650 people, and a design speed of 14 knots, with drawing review by CCS Wuhan Rules & Research Institute, and construction survey by CCS Chongqing Branch.



The ship adopts electric propulsion to improve its overall performance and efficiency, with significant advantages including vibration and noise reduction, emission reduction, increased available space in the cabin, etc. At the same time, a common base and a shock-absorbing support are installed for the main equipment, the main cabins are laid with damping materials, floating floors are used above the engine room, thermal insulation and sound insulation cottons are laid, and air conditioning system and fresh air system are equipped to achieve the highest level of vibration and noise comfort required by the “Rules for Green Ships on Inland Rivers”, and CCS “Ship Comfort - (Noise 3)” and “Ship Comfort - (Vibration 3)” additional classification marks are obtained.

In addition, the ship is empowered by an advanced intelligent system, equipped with an energy efficiency intelligent monitoring system for online intelligent monitoring of ship navigation, energy consumption, and loading status. Through big data analysis and optimization, it provides auxiliary decision-making for cruise ship navigation safety, economic operation, navigation management, etc., and has obtained the CCS “Intelligent Ship (E)” additional classification marks, providing green and intelligent support for the ecological Yangtze River.





