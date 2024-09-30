2024 September 30 10:40

ABS and Hanwha Offshore sign multi-year agreement

ABS and Hanwha Ocean Co., LTD, have agreed to explore cutting-edge technology projects together with the signing of an Offshore Technology Collaboration Agreement (OTCA) at Gastech 2024, according to ABS's release.

The agreement is the foundation for collaboration on a succession of state-of-the-art projects leveraging each company’s core competencies under three broad themes: sustainability, digitalization and artificial intelligence and operational technology cybersecurity.

The agreement aims to support the commercialization of a broad range of innovative technological advancements and solutions, green retrofit products and services such as carbon capture, wind assistance, electrification and energy efficiency measures.

With offshore expertise and innovation spanning more than 70 years, ABS provides expert guidance and assesses new and evolving solutions to help safely manage assets for sustainable offshore operations.