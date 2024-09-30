2024 September 30 10:09

Port Houston container volumes up 20% to 367,653 TEUs in August 2024

Port Houston continues its year with 20% TEU growth in August, reaching 367,653 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) during the month, according to the company's release.

Over the first eight months of the year, total container volumes reached 2,791,127 TEUs, an 11% increase over the same period in 2023. With this pace, Port Houston is on track for another record year.

Port Houston recently added three new ship-to-shore (STS) electric cranes at its Bayport Container Terminal, bringing the total there to 18 STS cranes. These cranes have been delivered to Wharves 6 and 2, adding capacity to the facility for expected growth and helping further improve vessel productivity to support ocean carrier customers.

Loaded import TEUs at Port Houston’s container terminals increased 9% in August compared to August 2023, driven by a robust retail market and healthy consumer spending. Year-to-date, loaded imports are up 9%.

On the export side, loaded containers are up 19% in August and 13% for the year, with resins continuing to drive these volumes.

Port Houston remains the top U.S. gateway for resin exports, holding a 60% market share. In total, loaded container volumes have increased by 10% so far this year compared to last. At Port Houston’s multipurpose facilities steel imports were up 15% in August compared to last year, although year-to-date volumes are down 10%. Plywood, self-propelled machinery, and wind power equipment increased notably this month. Total tonnage across all facilities remains on the rise, up 5% year-to-date compared to 2023 and totaling 35,433,600 tons.

The Panama Canal continues to increase daily vessel transit slots, easing navigation into the Gulf. The Houston Ship Channel Expansion – Project 11 also continues to make progress, further increasing efficiency as well as safety along the nation’s busiest waterway. With the Project 11 improvements, 15,000-TEU vessels will be able to call Port Houston’s Bayport Container Terminal later this year.

Port Houston owns and operates the eight public wharves and terminals along the Houston Ship Channel, including the area’s largest breakbulk facility and two of the most efficient container terminals. Port Houston is the advocate and a strategic leader for the Channel.