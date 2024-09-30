2024 September 30 09:41

NYK and TBG received the certificate for AiP for the ship-to-ship supply of fuel ammonia from ClassNK

NYK and TB Global Technologies Ltd. (TBG) received the certificate for approval in principle (AiP) for the ship-to-ship supply of fuel ammonia at Gastech 2024, held in Houston, U.S.A. on September 18 (local time September 17) from Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK). This is the world's first bunkering boom for ammonia-fueled vessels to receive the AiP, and will provide a major boost to the expansion of the practical application of ammonia-fueled vessels.

The most distinctive feature of the boom is a TBG-developed emergency-release system that allows the connection between an ammonia-fueled vessel and an ammonia bunkering vessel (ABV) to be disconnected instantly in an emergency.

In acquiring the AiP, NYK provided design data for its in-house developed ABV. In addition, to improve the safety and operability of the equipment, NYK provided knowledge on the handling of ammonia gained by NYK from its ammonia-transport business and expertise gained from Kaguya, Japan's first LNG bunkering vessel. Kaguya is operated by Central LNG Marine Fuel Corporation, of which NYK is the largest shareholder.

NYK will continue collaborating with companies in Japan and overseas and actively promoting research and development of facilities and equipment that consider the natural environment and crew safety.