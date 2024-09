2024 September 29 10:07

KEN develops concept design of an Arctic Research Vessel for DTU Aqua

KNUD E. HANSEN says it has developed the concept design and, in consortium with OMT, produced an extensive tender design for the 70-meter Arctic Research Vessel, DANA V.



KEH presented the design development, features, and some of the technologies used in the design process to members of the Danish Society for Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering in Copenhagen on the 23rd of September 2024.