2024 September 29 13:04

Italy's Port of Ravenna Authority becomes a regular member of the IAPH

The Port of Ravenna Authority (Autorità di Sistema Portuale / Porto di Ravenna) says it has joined the International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH) as a regular member.



The Port of Ravenna Authority operates to direct, plan, coordinate, promote and control port operations and other commercial and industrial activities carried out in the port. It also administers the maritime assets of the State, maintains the seabed, constructs large port infrastructures financed by the State, and guarantees the ordinary and extraordinary maintenance of the common parts, IAPH said.



The Port of Ravenna is the main port of Emilia-Romagna in northern Italy, which faces the Adriatic Sea. Due to its strategic geographical position, the port is characterized as a leader in Italy for trade with the markets of the Eastern Mediterranean and the Black Sea. It also plays an important role in trading with the Middle East and Asia.



IAPH is a non-governmental organization (NGO) headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. In November 1955, some 100 world port leaders gathered in Los Angeles to announce the creation of IAPH. Over the past six decades, IAPH has developed into a global alliance of ports, representing today some 185 ports and 160 port-related businesses in 88 countries as of 31 August 2024. The member ports together handle well over 60% of the world’s sea-borne trade and over 60% of the world container traffic.