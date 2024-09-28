2024 September 28 12:56

NTS holds closing ceremony for product oil/chemical tanker duo

On September 20, 2024, the closing ceremony for 48# & 50# 50,000 DWT Product Oil/Chemical Tankers with Hull Nos.0405048 and 0405050 was held at the meeting room on 8th floor of New Times Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. office building. NTS Executive Deputy General Mananger Mr. Zhang Yuyong and the Owner's Site Manager Mr. Binod Kumar were present. These two vessels were smoothly and successfully delivered by the shipyard and accepted by the owner, the shipbuilding company said.



On September 18, NTS held naming ceremony for Hull No.0405048. The company's Executive Deputy General Manager Mr. Zhang Yuyong, General Manager Assistant Mr. Xu Zhenyu, Commercial Director of Navig8 - Mr. William Stranne, Managing Director of Navig8 Europe - Mr. Richard Lewis and other VIP guests attended this ceremony. Godmother Mrs Filippa Stranne named the vessel for "NAVIG8 ESTELLE".