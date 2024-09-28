2024 September 28 09:37

Clarksons expands Deep Sea Tanker projects offering with new desk in Rio de Janeiro

Clarksons has announced the establishment of a new desk in Rio de Janeiro, bringing Tanker market expertise to South America. The new desk will be led by new appointment and seasoned market expert, Bruna Carvalho de Lima.



The Rio de Janeiro desk marks the seventh global location for the Deep-Sea Tankers team, with dedicated Projects brokers within five. While the Tanker division has long served clients in the region, having a dedicated local presence will strengthen the many existing and valuable long-standing client relationships, and foster new opportunities.



Bruna Carvalho de Lima joins Clarksons as Manager of Tankers, Brazil. With over 18 years of experience at oil major Petrobras, Bruna brings a depth of knowledge across operations, time charters, spot markets and Tanker projects. In most recent years, Bruna has lead teams in Brazil, Houston, the Netherlands and Singapore executing more than 500 contracts. Bruna will sit alongside our global tanker projects team but importantly, will lead the set up for a full end-to-end tanker offering, building out the team and service to best suit the market demands.



Commenting on the appointment Bruna says:



“South America is growing in significance within global markets due to shifting political and economic developments. The Deep-Sea Tanker market continues to demonstrate complexity and challenge but with that comes opportunity. I know the Tanker team well, and with the support of the group, I look forward to leveraging Clarksons’ strong reputation to grow our presence across the region.”



CCO of Broking Roger Horton says “We are excited to continue our strategic expansion into South America. Our Rio office already has well-established and active teams covering the Offshore and Specialised Products markets. At the end of 2023, we expanded our Rio office with the opening of a Dry Cargo desk. Today, we are delighted to add Deep Sea Tankers to our story of continued growth in Brazil. I am delighted to welcome Bruna to our team. She brings to us a wealth of knowledge across many facets of the (Brazilian) Tanker market which will be crucial to fully developing our presence in Rio de Janeiro and the wider Brazilian market.”