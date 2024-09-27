2024 September 27 16:28

MSC Group establishes a new container terminal at Denmark's largest commercial port

Port of Aarhus has just signed an agreement with the global container shipping company Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) for the lease of land at the port in Aarhus, where the company will establish a new container terminal, according to the Port of Aarhus's release.

Terminal Investment Limited (TiL), MSC Group's container terminal operator, will move into the Omniterminal, which is currently being finalized.



MSC was founded in 1970 and is today the world's largest container shipping company with over 200,000 employees and 850 container ships. The company's Danish headquarters are already located in the Aarhus port area.

The agreement between Port of Aarhus and MSC Group means that TiL will lease approximately 170,000 square meters in the Omniterminal, where they will establish and operate their own container terminal. The terminal is expected to be fully developed by 2027, at which time MSC Group and TiL will be able to start using the area.

With this agreement, Denmark’s two largest container terminals will be located at the port in Aarhus.