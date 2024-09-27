2024 September 27 16:10

Centus Marine selects AIRCAT vessels and Strategic Marine for next generation personnel transfer vessel

Strategic Marine announced that Centus Marine Sdn Bhd, one of Malaysia’s largest Fast Crew Boat operators, has selected Strategic Marine once again to build the next generation of high-speed personnel transfer vessels, developed by AIRCAT.

Strategic Marine is currently embarking on delivering three Surface Effect Ships (SES) for African operations, these vessels set a new standard for efficiency, stability, and speed, positioning Strategic Marine as a leader in advanced maritime solutions.

The new personnel transfer vessel, developed in partnership with AIRCAT Vessels and based on the proven AIRCAT 35 Crewliner platform, will be designed to achieve exceptional speeds exceeding 50 knots while ensuring the safety and comfort of passengers during transit. The vessel’s advanced capabilities are tailored to enhance operational efficiency for offshore oil and gas platforms, where quick and reliable crew transfers are critical to efficient operations.

The vessel will feature an advanced lift system that allows the vessel to achieve minimum draft on water, substantially reducing hull resistance whilst travelling at high speeds via her quad waterjet set up.

Additionally, the vessel has an advanced automated system controlling the air cushion that dynamically adjusts to sea conditions, optimising vessel characteristics which is crucial to the safety of personnel transfer operations and enhancing comfort of its passengers.

The high speed of this vessel positions it as a viable high speed personnel transfer solution with its large passenger capacity and increased efficiency and operating cost profile.



Centus Marine is widely regarded for its expertise in maritime operations within the Malaysian market. Their decision to partner with Strategic Marine and AIRCAT Vessels for the next generation of personnel transfer vessels reinforces the importance of sustainable and high-performance solutions in the region’s growing offshore industry.



CENTUS MARINE SDN BHD is a Petronas-licensed Malaysian owner and operator of Fast Crew Boats.



AIRCAT VESSELS (SAS) was founded by marine industry professionals who have decades of experience operating in the Oil & Gas industry. AIRCAT series of vessels are using the technology of Surface Effect Ships (SES). They are AIR-cushioned CATamarans designed in partnership with ESNA.



Strategic Marine Group is a full-capacity global shipbuilder with a focus on specialty aluminium craft construction and fabrication. It has a shipyard in Singapore, and presence in Australia, Europe and the Middle East. It operates principally in five key market segments, producing high quality vessels for Oil & Gas, Renewable Energy, Ferries & Transportation, Defence and Paramilitary and Port / Pilot Services. Strategic Marine Group has built and delivered more than 600 vessels made of both aluminium and steel for a variety of clients in the maritime, offshore and defence sectors.