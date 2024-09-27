2024 September 27 15:56

Wolverine Terminals starts commercial operations at Prince Rupert marine bunkering facility

Wolverine Terminals announced the start of commercial operations at its newly constructed state-of-the-art marine bunkering facility, according to the company's release.

Located in Prince Rupert, British Columbia, the facility is designed to support the growing demand for efficient fuel handling and storage solutions across Western Canada and North America. Wolverine Terminals will offer transloading, marine fuel storage, and distribution services, significantly improving supply chain efficiency for fuel products such as marine grade diesel and very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO).

The terminal’s design features cutting-edge technology that optimizes safety and efficiency, and meets the highest environmental standards. It also allows for seamless connectivity to key Canadian transportation networks, including rail and marine, making it a strategic hub for national and international markets.

Wolverine Terminals is a leading provider of marine terminal services, specializing in the storage, handling, and distribution of bulk liquids.