2024 September 27 15:24

Incat reaches construction milestone on world’s largest electric ferry

The final passenger deck module of Incat Hull 096, the world’s largest electric ferry, has been lifted into place, signalling the structural completion of the ferry, according to the company's release.

The successful lifting and placement of the ferry’s front superstructure, the largest and most technically challenging module Incat has ever lifted, is a “pivotal moment” in the vessel’s construction, according to the shipbuilder.

“This achievement represents more than just the physical completion of the structure – it’s a testament to the innovation, expertise, and vision that define Incat’s leadership in the maritime industry,” said Stephen Casey, CEO of Incat. “Spanning 130 metres in length, and capable of carrying 2,100 passengers and 225 vehicles, Hull 096 sets a new global standard for sustainable maritime transportation.”



The project will now move onto the internal outfitting stage, which will include passenger amenities and preparing the 2,300-square-metre duty-free shopping deck.

The ferry, which will be named China Zorilla, is on schedule for delivery in late 2025.