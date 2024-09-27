2024 September 27 14:45

MOL sets a mid-to-long-term target of achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050

MOL has set a mid-to-long-term target of "achieving net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050 with the concerted effort throughout the Group" in the "MOL Group Environmental Vision 2.2.", according to the company's release.

One of the key strategies to achieve this target includes the "introduction of clean energy, further energy-saving technologies," and the group plans to launch 25 vessels equipped with the Wind Challenger by 2030 and 80 vessels by 2035.

The Wind Challenger can be fitted on both newly-constructed and existing ships. It does not interfere with existing energy-efficiency devices below the waterline and can be implemented on a wide range of vessels, from bulk carriers (dry bulk ships) to tankers and LNG carriers, and can be installed multiple times.