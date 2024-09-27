2024 September 27 13:44

Fincantieri launches the second LNG cruise ship for Princess Cruises

The launch of "Star Princess," the second LNG (liquefied natural gas) cruise ship that Fincantieri is building for Princess Cruises, took place at the Monfalcone shipyard, according to Fincantieri's release.



The ceremony was attended, among others, by John Padgett, President of Princess Cruises, and Cristiano Bazzara, Director of the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone. Godmothers of the ceremony Chiara del Vecchio, 3rd Engineer aboard the “Sun Princess”, and Francesca Maraventano, executive assistant at the Monfalcone shipyard.



With a gross tonnage of approximately 178,000 tons, "Star Princess" is the sister ship to "Sun Princess," also built in Monfalcone and delivered earlier this year. It is the second-largest ship ever built in Italy and the second LNG-powered cruise ship Fincantieri is building for this ship owner. Additionally, it is the second dual-fuel ship, primarily powered by LNG, to join the Princess fleet. Liquefied natural gas is considered the most advanced, mature, scalable, and commercially viable fuel technology for the maritime industry. It is also recognized as one of the cleanest fossil fuels, as it reduces greenhouse gas emissions and mostly eliminates other airborne pollutants and particulate matter.



"Star Princess" is the second ship in Princess Cruises' Sphere class, with delivery expected in fall 2025. The new vessel will accommodate approximately 4,300 passengers and is based on a next-generation platform design.



Princess Cruises is a globally leading cruise line operating a fleet of 17 modern ships, transporting millions of guests each year to 330 destinations worldwide.