2024 September 27 12:58

HD Korea Shipbuilding wins US$511.3 million order for 4 container ships

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co., a major South Korean shipyard, said Friday it has secured a 674.6 billion-won (US$511.3 million) order to build four container ships from an Asian shipper, according to Yonhap.

HD Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., one of HD Korea Shipbuilding's three shipbuilding units, will construct the vessels scheduled to be delivered to an undisclosed shipping company in Asia by May 2027, the shipbuilder said in a filing.

So far this year, HD Korea Shipbuilding has obtained orders to construct 160 vessels worth $17.8 billion, exceeding its yearly target of $13.5 billion.

HD Korea Shipbuilding, a subholding company of shipbuilding, oil refining and machinery conglomerate HD Hyundai, has three domestic units under its wing -- HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, HD Hyundai Mipo Co. and HD Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co.