2024 September 27 11:50

Wallenius Wilhelmsen upsizes 4 of the vessels on order to largest in the world

Wallenius Wilhelmsen has announced that four of the twelve Shaper Class vessels currently on order with Jinling Shipyard (Jiangsu) will be increased in size from 9,300 to approximately 11,700 CEUs. The vessels will be the largest PCTCs ever to sail and will play an important role in reducing the cost of the company’s net-zero end-to-end ambition, according to the company's release.



“Specifically designed for our needs and trading patterns, prepared for net-zero from day one, and purpose built with significant economies of scale, we believe the new upsized Shaper vessels are a class apart. Providing significant savings on fuel and emissions in comparison to the current fleet and with both unparalleled capacity and the highest ramp strength in the order book, these vessels are truly fit for the future” says Xavier Leroi, EVP & COO Shipping Services at Wallenius Wilhelmsen.



The four upsized vessels share many of the integral design features of the Shaper Class such as a dual fuel engine, methanol capable from delivery, improved ramp strength, significant high and heavy capacity and an extensive focus on energy efficiency, safety and crew welfare.

The first Shaper Class vessels will start being delivered from the second half of 2026, with the new upsized versions due for delivery beginning late 2027.