2024 September 27 10:00

ESPO and FEPORT call for an EU wide mandatory tax exemption for onshore power supply

The European Sea Ports Organisation (ESPO) and the Federation of European Private Port Companies and Terminals (FEPORT) fully support the European Green Deal ambition.

Considering the Commission proposal and the compromise text on the table in the Council, ESPO and FEPORT fear that the new Energy Taxation Directive (ETD) is not delivering on boosting the use of onshore power supply (OPS) which is identified as a major priority in the new Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Regulation (AFIR).

According to AFIR, by 2030, container and passenger ships above 5000 gross tonnes must connect to OPS while at berth for at least two hours and TEN-T core and comprehensive ports should therefore be equipped to provide it each year for at least 90% of the port calls.

The ETD Commission proposal from 2021 gives Member States the option to give a total or partial tax exemption to electricity directly supplied to vessels berthed in ports. Currently, Member States have to ask the Commission to apply such an exemption and if authorisation is given it counts for six years. Even if the Commission proposal is making a modest step in the good direction by eliminating this burdensome procedure for the Member States, it is a missed opportunity not to turn the option into an EU wide mandatory and permanent exemption for OPS.

ESPO and FEPORT call for a mandatory and permanent EU wide tax exemption for onshore power supply which would help deliver the priorities set in AFIR.

