2024 September 27 09:16

Euronav sells two Suezmaxes to a wholly owned subsidiary of CMB NV

Euronav NV has sold two Suezmax vessels, Sapphira (2008, 150,205 dwt) & Statia (2006, 150,205 dwt) to a wholly owned subsidiary of CMB NV at today’s market value as part of the fleet rejuvenation, according to CMB.TECH's release.

The sale will generate a capital gain of 61.38 million USD. The vessels will be delivered to their new owner on 26 September 2024. The procedure for related parties transactions under Belgian law was applied in connection with the sale.

Euronav and CMB.TECH together represent a diversified & futureproof maritime group with over 160 ocean-going vessels (including newbuildings) in dry bulk, container shipping, chemical tankers, offshore wind and crude oil tankers. The group focuses on large marine and industrial applications on hydrogen or ammonia. They also offer hydrogen and ammonia fuel to customers, through own production or third-party producers. The company is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, and has offices across Europe and Asia. Euronav is listed on Euronext Brussels and on the NYSE under the symbol CMBT. Euronav will change its group's name to CMB.TECH, effective as of 1 October. Euronav will remain the oil tanker shipping company within the group.

CMB, Compagnie Maritime Belge, is a maritime group with its registered offices in Antwerp. CMB is the major shareholder of Euronav / CMB.TECH.