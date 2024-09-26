2024 September 26 17:35

Port of Barcelona container traffic increases by 22% in the first 8 months of the year

Total traffic at the Port of Barcelona increased by 11.4% from the beginning of the year to August, amounting to 47.7 million tons, according to the company's release. In the case of containers, 2,660,122 TEU passed through the port, up 22.1% compared to the previous period of 2023.

Containers increased both imports (4%) and exports (5.2%), highlighting the good results of full containers in transit (41.3%), reflecting the strengthening of the port hinterland production system, as well as the reorganization of world shipping routes caused by the crisis in the Red Sea.



Liquid bulk (9.4 million tonnes) rose by 11%, driven by strong performances from chemicals (104.7%) and gasoline (59.7%), while solid bulk (3 million tonnes) fell by -10.7%, with declines in cement and clinker, cereals and starch, table salt and soybeans.



Traffic increased between Barcelona and the ports of Italy, the Balearic Islands and Tunisia, while traffic to Morocco continued to decline.



3.6 million passengers passed through the port of Barcelona in the first months of 2024, up by 3.4%.



Vehicle traffic continued to reflect the situation in the European automotive market, with a total of 467,590 units registered, down by -12%.



Movements in the main markets of the Port of Barcelona show growth in both imports and exports, especially to the United States (5%), Turkey (11.4%), Vietnam (10%) and Mexico (14.8%).