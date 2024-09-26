2024 September 26 17:14

CMB.TECH signs strategic agreement with Beihai Shipbuilding

On September 23rd, Beihai Shipbuilding also signed a strategic cooperation agreement with CMB.TECH. Under the cooperation, both parties will work together to focus on their respective strengths, continue to expand the depth and breadth of cooperation, focus on the market to launch green fuel vessels, and jointly research and develop low-carbon and zero-emission technologies, so as to make greater contributions to the creation of a new international green shipping ecosystem, according to iMarine.

On the same day, Beihai Shipbuilding named two 210,000 DWT bulk carriers built for Belgium’s CMB.TECH, which were named as “MINERAL EIRE” and “MINERAL HELLAS” respectively. With an overall length of 300.00 meters, a beam of 50.00 meters, a design draft of 16.10 meters and a speed of 14.0 knots, “MINERAL EIRE” and “MINERAL HELLAS” can meet the requirements of the third phase (Phase Ⅲ) of the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI).

CMB.TECH is currently the largest customer of Beihai Shipbuilding. Since July 2021, the two parties have signed contracts for the construction of 28 210,000 DWT bulk carriers and 5 VLCCs. Among them, 7 210,000 DWT bulk carriers have been successfully delivered to the shipowners, who are highly satisfied with the quality and performance indexes of the vessels in operation.