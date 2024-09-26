2024 September 26 16:45

Ports of Hamburg, Busan and Ulsan sign a joint declaration of intent

The Hamburg Port Authority (HPA), the Busan Port Authority (BPA) and the Ulsan Port Authority (UPA) signed a joint declaration of intent on the sidelines of Hamburg's First Mayor Dr. Peter Tschentscher's trip to Korea, according to HPA's release.

The three port organizations, which see themselves as important gateway ports in their respective regions, want to work together in the future on the decarbonization of maritime transport and on programs to reduce emissions in ports and on infrastructure improvements. They also want to jointly promote standardization in the use and bunkering of low-carbon ship fuel and work on digitalization processes. The exchange on environmentally friendly practices, bunkering initiatives and marketing cooperation is also to be intensified.

Hamburg's First Mayor Dr. Peter Tschentscher: “Together with the largest ports in South Korea, the Hamburg Port Authority is working on the future transport, storage and use of climate-friendly fuels in our port. This is a major contribution to the energy transition in the maritime economy and an important step on Hamburg's path to becoming a leading hydrogen location in Europe."

"This agreement is another step on our path to making ports and ships pioneers of the energy transition. Decarbonization is not just about green ships, but about shaping shipping as a transporter of non-fossil fuels such as ammonia. I am pleased that our partners in Busan and Ulsan want to help shape this process together with us," says Jens Meier, CEO of HPA.