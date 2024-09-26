2024 September 26 16:24

Damen to deliver two fully electric ferries to City of Toronto

Damen has signed a contract with the City of Toronto in Canada for the delivery of two ferries, according to the company's release. The fully electric vessels will provide a major boost to sustainability in the region. They will operate between the Jack Layton Ferry Terminal in downtown Toronto and the Toronto Islands, a major tourist destination, located in a high traffic area close to the shores of Lake Ontario.

Damen is building the Toronto Ferries at its Galati yard in Romania, to a design produced by Quebec-based Concept Naval. The naval architect company has developed the vessel design over the last two years in close cooperation with both the client and with Damen. The ferries will be 50 metres long with a maximum beam of 13 metres. One of the vessels will transport passengers and vehicles, and the other passengers and bicycles.

The Toronto Ferries will be the 23rd and 24th ferries that Damen has delivered to Canada in the last ten years. Examples include a number of fully electric and hybrid vessels.