    Shell and TenneT sign an agreement for the large-scale hydrogen plant on the high-voltage grid in the Port of Rotterdam

    Shell and TenneT have signed a connection and transport agreement to connect the first large-scale hydrogen plant to the high-voltage grid, according to the Port of Rotterdam's release. Shell’s Holland Hydrogen 1 will be a 200-megawatt (MW) electrolyser on the Maasvlakte. In the coming years, the electrolyser will initially be connected to the Maasvlakte 380 kV high-voltage substation via a temporary connection. 

    Once the Amaliahaven 380 kV high-voltage substation is taken into commission, Shell will get a permanent and complete connection to the high-voltage grid. This enables TenneT to meet Shell’s wish to realise a connection promptly.  

    Holland Hydrogen 1, Europe’s first major hydrogen plant Shell is constructing the first major plant for renewable hydrogen in Europe, with a capacity of 200 MW. The plant will arise behind the dunes on the Dutch coast, on Maasvlakte 2. Holland Hydrogen 1 will help the Shell Energy and Chemicals Park Rotterdam (Pernis) among others, to become more sustainable. A special hydrogen pipeline connects the hydrogen plant to the port of Rotterdam.  

    From temporary connection to permanent connection at Amaliahaven TenneT does not have enough space on the existing high-voltage substations to connect the hydrogen plant. A new 380 kV high-voltage substation is therefore being constructed in the Amaliahaven at Maasvlakte 2. 

    The substation is expected to be completed by the end of 2026. Shell and TenneT have therefore devised a temporary solution, enabling Shell to have a temporary and limited connection to the Maasvlakte 380 kV high-voltage substation. Once the Amaliahaven high-voltage substation is taken into commission, Shell will be completely and permanently connected to the high-voltage grid.  

    Collaboration On Friday, 20 September, Frans Everts from Shell and Maarten Abbenhuis of TenneT signed the connection and transport agreement. 

