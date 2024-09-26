2024 September 26 13:40

MAN PrimeServ signs cooperation agreement with Latsco Marine Management

MAN PrimeServ, MAN Energy Solutions’ after-sales division, has signed a cooperation agreement with Latsco Marine Management Inc. (LMM), specialist in the operation and management of a diverse fleet of vessels including product carriers, large crude carriers and gas carriers, according to the company's release.

The agreement forms part of a series of partnerships initiated by MAN Digital Denmark, which focus on customer centricity, innovative solutions and close collaboration with their customers and industry stakeholders.

As part of the cooperation, the parties will exchange data and knowledge regarding the daily operation of engines, engine performance and maintenance with a strong focus on reliable engine performance and operation aboard LMM vessels. Initially set to run with regular meetings for 24 months, this new accord also covers the development and testing of digital products, software, algorithms and APIs.

The contract was signed by Antonios Georgantzis – COO at Latsco Marine Management – on behalf of LMM, while Stig Holm – Head of Marine and Power Digital Denmark – and Michael Petersen – Senior Vice President and Head of PrimeServ Denmark – signed on behalf of MAN Energy Solutions.