2024 September 26 13:13

Port of Oakland container volume up 5.4% in Aug 2024

The Port of Oakland’s loaded container volume continues to grow month-over-month. August loaded container volume has risen 5.4% compared to August 2023. Loaded containers are cargo containers that carry a full load of goods.

Loaded imports jumped 14.9%, recording 83,272 TEUs (twenty-foot containers) in August 2024, versus 72,481 TEUs in August 2023. U.S. manufacturers continue to order more products from Asian suppliers than in 2023.

Loaded exports declined 5.5%. The Port handled 59,362 TEUs in August 2024, in contrast to 62,785 TEUs in August 2023. The dip in export volume can be attributed to a more traditional summer season out of Northern California. A strong push for exports is anticipated as harvested crops make their way into the market.

This is the first year export volume has grown since 2019. Overall 2024 export volume is up year-over-year.

Empty imports dropped 11.3%, with 11,823 TEUs transiting Port facilities in August 2024, versus 13,329 TEUs in August 2023. Empty exports rose 25.9%, with 38,507 TEUs departing Port facilities in August 2024, in contrast to 30,579 TEUs in August 2023.



