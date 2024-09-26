2024 September 26 12:48

H-LINE Shipping takes delivery of a 7,000 CEU LNG dual-fuel PCTC

On September 24, Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI), a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), delivered the GLOVIS SELENE, a 7,000 CEU LNG dual-fuel PCTC (pure car and track carrier) built for H-LINE Shipping, according to iMarine.

The “GLOVIS SELENE” has a total length of 200 meters, a beam of 38 meters, a design draft of 8.6 meters, a design speed of 19 knots, and it can load 7,000 vehicles.

The PCTC adopts advanced natural gas/fuel dual fuel propulsion system design, equipped with high voltage shore power system, and adopts various energy-saving measures such as drag reduction and anti-fouling paint.

Its EEDI (Energy Efficiency Operating Index) meets the latest phase II requirements of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and is an energy efficient and environmentally efficient vehicle carrier.

The “GLOVIS SELENE” is the third PCTC delivered by GSI within this month. And it was delivered more than 6 months ahead of the contract delivery date.

H-LINE Shipping company is one of the largest shipowners in South Korea.