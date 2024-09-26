2024 September 26 12:08

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding delivers first batch of eco-friendly dual-fuel methanol containerships to X-Press Feeders

Between May and September, all four 1,260 TEU dual-fuel methanol container ships were delivered to X-Press Feeders, one of the largest container liners in Singapore, according to Yangzijiang Shipbuilding's release.

This project marks Yangzijiang Shipbuilding’s successful entry into the methanol seagoing vessel construction market.

The reduction in CO2 emissions from these ships will help many companies to reduce scope 3 emissions from their products that require ocean freight transportation.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding had 23 more dual-fuel methanol ships and 52 dual-fuel LNG ships on order as of June 30, 2024.