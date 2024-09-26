2024 September 26 11:20

Technip Energies and JGC Corporation awarded FEED contract by ExxonMobil for the Rovuma LNG project in Mozambique

Technip Energies and JGC Corporation have been awarded the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) contract by ExxonMobil – on behalf of Mozambique Rovuma Venture (MRV), a joint venture of ExxonMobil, Eni, and CNPC – for the Rovuma LNG project at Palma in the Afungi peninsula, Northeast of Mozambique, according to Technip's release.

The Rovuma LNG project will consist of an LNG plant with a total production capacity of 18 Mtpa, comprising 12 fully modularized LNG trains of 1.5 Mtpa each.

The plant design will feature electric-driven LNG trains instead of gas turbines, reducing greenhouse gases emissions compared to conventional LNG projects. It will also include prefabricated and standardized modules to be assembled at the project site in Mozambique, offering cost competitiveness and certainty in delivery schedule.

Technip Energies is an Engineering & Technology company, with leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management.

Since its founding in 1928, JGC Corporation has delivered plants and facilities serving a wide range of purposes, mainly in the energy industries, such as LNG, oil, natural gas and petrochemical plants, but also other energy and industrial infrastructure. JGC Corporation has executed some 20,000 projects in more than 80 countries and its proven capabilities have established its reputation as a leading engineering contractor worldwide.



