2024 September 26 10:41

Panama Canal launches revamped maritime services tariffs section

The Panama Canal Authority released a revamped section for its Maritime Services Tariffs available on its official website.

This section provides updated and detailed information about toll rates and maritime service costs at the Panama Canal, ensuring continuous and transparent communications with customers and the public.

Key features of the updated section include:

Tariffs List: A comprehensive list of current toll and maritime services tariffs, available in a user-friendly drop-down format with a downloadable option.

Maritime Services Estimation Calculator: A tool that estimates the cost of a canal transit including fixed and variable tariff components, maritime services, and port movements.

Advisories to Shipping: Announcements and updates related to tolls and maritime services.

Notes on Maritime Services Tariffs: Explanatory notes and examples for a better understanding of the tolls and maritime services tariffs.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Quick access to common inquiries to improve customer support.

The new cost estimation calculator allows does not replace the VUMPA [Ventanilla Única Marítima de Panamá] calculator that offers a more detailed estimate of maritime services available at the Panama Canal.