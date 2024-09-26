2024 September 26 09:59

MITSUI OCEAN CRUISES welcomes new ship MITSUI OCEAN FUJI in handover ceremony with Seabourn Cruise Line

MOL Cruises, Ltd. which operates the cruise brand MITSUI OCEAN CRUISES, marked the handover ceremony in collaboration with Seabourn Cruise Line, welcoming MITSUI OCEAN FUJI to the fleet, according to the company's release.

The handover ceremony was held onboard Seabourn Odyssey, after the ship arrived at the Port of Yokohama, concluding a 22-day Farewell Voyage from the United States.

Following maritime tradition, the flag of MITSUI OCEAN CRUISES was raised, as the ship transitions to MITSUI OCEAN FUJI, scheduled to debut on December 1, 2024.

The ship will move to Mitsubishi Shipyard in Yokohama for refurbishment, such as the addition of shower toilets in all suites, galley equipment updates and rebranding of venues. Crew training also begins, preparing for the inaugural season. MITSUI OCEAN FUJI will debut in Yokohama on December 1, 2024, as Japan's most luxurious all-suite cruise ship with and spacious passenger venues, traditional omotenashi service, delicately flavored and beautifully presented cuisine, lively entertainment and exciting ports of call.

The 458-guest, 32,477-ton MITSUI OCEAN FUJI embodies “FUNATABI – beautiful encounters with Japan.”

MITSUI OCEAN CRUISES is the brand of the MOL Cruises, Ltd, the most experienced cruise line in Japan and is part of the Mitsui O.S.K. Lines. Ltd. (MOL) group of companies. It operates the cruise ship NIPPON MARU and will begin operating its second luxury cruise ship, MITSUI OCEAN FUJI in December 2024.