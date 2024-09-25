2024 September 25 17:38

The Port of Oslo has officially opened its new shore power plant for cruise ships

The Port of Oslo has officially opened its new shore power plant for cruise ships at Revier Quay, according to the company's release. The shore power plant at Revier Quay will help significantly reduce the carbon emissions of cruise ships visiting Oslo.



The port aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 85% by 2030 and eventually become a zero-emission port.



The opening coincided with the arrival of the cruise ship AIDAluna, which was connected to shore power.



While the official opening took place today, shore power has been in operation since May 19.

To date, 20 of the 43 cruise ships have switched off their diesel engines and connected to the facility since it was launched, with more cruise ships expected to switch to shore power.



The Oslo Climate Report 2022 shows that cruise ships emit around 8,000 tonnes of CO₂ within the municipal borders.



In 2025, the Port of Oslo will also open a shore power plant for cruise ships moored at Filipstadkaja.

These new installations could help reduce emissions from cruise ships within Oslo's maritime border by up to 80% over the next 3-4 years, as all cruise ships will be required to connect to shore power.