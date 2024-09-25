2024 September 25 17:11

John T Essberger orders two 13,000 dwt, ice class 1A chemical tankers from Nantong Rainbow Offshore & Engineering Equipment

German chemical tanker company John T Essberger has signed a contract for two 13,000 dwt chemical tankers with 1A ice class and stainless steel tanks at Nantong Rainbow Offshore & Engineering Equipment (ROC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jiangsu Rainbow Heavy Industries.

Additionally, the shipowner has secured options for four vessels of the same type.

As informed, the first of these newbuilds is scheduled for delivery in April 2027 and will be deployed in the E&S Tankers Pool, a joint venture between John T Essberger Tankers and Stolt Tankers formed in 2020.

The tankers will feature a length of 132 meters, a breadth of 21.8 meters and a draught of 8.5 meters, the company revealed in a statement.

John T. Essberger has been pursuing its fleet modernization strategy despite global challenges in shipyard capacity and rising construction costs. The investment also coincides with the 100th anniversary of the company, which was founded in Hamburg in 1924.

“Our new tankers are equipped with innovative engines capable of running on methanol, allowing us to meet the future demands for environmentally friendly fuels. These vessels reflect our commitment to safety, fuel efficiency, and environmental protection at the highest level,” the company said.

In May 18, 2021, The John T. Essberger Group announced that they have signed final agreements with China Merchants Jinling Shipyard Dingheng to build 4 x 6,600 DWT stainless steel parcel chemical tankers with options for an additional four vessels.

In 2021, Essberger and Stolt Tankers entered into a joint venture, E&S Tankers, to operate 45 highly sophisticated parcel tankers ranging in size from 2,800 to 11,300 deadweight tonnes, trading in Europe and in particular within the Baltic, Mediterranean and Northwest Europe.