2024 September 25 16:45

Ningbo-Zhoushan port to add 2 million TEU in container capacity

The first phase of the Fodu Operation Area in Liuheng Port Area of ​​Ningbo Zhoushan Port will start construction next year. According to Micro Port, on September 20, Ningbo Zhoushan Port Co., Ltd. issued an announcement stating that the company plans to use its wholly-owned subsidiary Zhejiang Haigang Fodu Container Terminal Co., Ltd. as the project implementation entity to invest in the construction of the first phase of the Fodu Operation Area in Liuheng Port Area of ​​Ningbo Zhoushan Port, with an estimated investment of approximately RMB 6.5 billion (the final amount is subject to actual approval).

According to the announcement, the Fodu Phase I project is located on the northwest side of Fodu Island, Liuheng, Zhoushan City, Zhejiang Province. It is planned to build two 200,000-ton container ship berths, with a maximum berthing capacity of 24,000 TEU container ships. The hydraulic structure is designed according to the prospective ship type of 32,000 TEU container ships, with a designed annual throughput of 2 million TEUs and a designed annual throughput capacity of 2 million TEUs. The project is scheduled to start in October 2025, and is expected to be completed and put into production in December 2027 and reach full production in December 2030. At present, relevant work is in progress, and the Ministry of Transport of China still needs to approve the shoreline. Of the 6.5 billion yuan investment in the project, capital accounts for 40%, and the remaining funds are raised through bank loans and other means.

Ningbo Port said that the investment in the first phase of the Fodu project will help Ningbo-Zhoushan Port to meet the growing transportation demand of the Yangtze River Economic Belt and promote the development of the hinterland economy; it will help Ningbo-Zhoushan Port to improve its strategic supply of container throughput capacity and build an international hub port with global competitiveness; it will help Ningbo-Zhoushan Port to adapt to the development trend of large-scale ships, improve port service capabilities, and enhance customer attractiveness, which is in line with the company's development strategy and the interests of all shareholders.

As the "main battlefield" for the increase in containers of Ningbo-Zhoushan Port in the future, Zhoushan is accelerating the construction of the 10 million TEU container berth group in Liuheng (Fodu) Port Area and Jintang-Daxie Port Area, contributing "Zhoushan's hard core strength" to the construction of a first-class strong port.

According to Chinese Port Network, since 2024, with the full operation of the second 10 million container berth group Meishan Port, Ningbo Zhoushan Port has become the only port in the world with two 10 million container single berth groups; the first phase of the Liuheng Fodu Operation Area of ​​the third 10 million container berth group has been approved, and the Fodu Container Terminal Project is an important part of the ten landmark projects for the construction of a world-class strong port in Zhejiang Province.

In addition, berths 4 and 5 of Dapukou Container Terminal in Jintang Port Area of ​​Ningbo Zhoushan Port were also approved for public use on July 29 this year, which means that all five berths of the first modern international container terminal of Zhoushan Port have completed the port opening, further releasing shoreline resources and terminal capacity, and helping the construction of a world-class strong port.

The Dapukou Container Terminal has a shoreline of 1,774 meters, with 2 100,000-ton and 3 70,000-ton container berths (hydraulic structures are designed for berthing 150,000-ton container ships), a designed annual throughput of 2.5 million TEUs, and a total investment of 6.434 billion yuan.

On the evening of September 2, Ningbo Port announced that in August 2024, the company expects to complete a container throughput of 4.32 million TEUs, a year-on-year increase of 13.2%; it is expected to complete a cargo throughput of 97.85 million tons, a year-on-year increase of 4.9%.

According to the semi-annual report, in the first half of 2024, Ningbo Port completed a cargo throughput of 574 million tons, a year-on-year increase of 2.5%; and completed a container throughput of 23.193 million TEUs, a year-on-year increase of 7.8%. In the first half of 2024, Ningbo Port achieved operating income of 14.442 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 16.32%; net profit of 2.233 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 1.43%; non-net profit of 2.163 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 2.18%.

Ningbo Port had previously stated that 2024 is the year for its deepening and improvement in building a world-class strong port and a world-class enterprise. It is expected to complete a cargo throughput of 1.115 billion tons and a container throughput of 45.1 million TEUs throughout the year, and is expected to achieve operating income of 26 billion yuan and a total profit of 6.5 billion yuan.