2024 September 25 15:24

Wallenius Marine christens vessel Future Way in German port of Emden

Wallenius Marine christened its latest newbuilding, Future Way, in SEAPORT Emden - The Port of Emden in Germany. Now she is ready for her upcoming assignments with Volkswagen Group where she will be able to carry 6,500 car equivalent units between Europe and North America, according to the company's release.

Future Way is the first vessel in the Sleipner concept and the result of close cooperation between Wallenius Marine, KNUD E. HANSEN and Volkswagen Group.

The ship's aerodynamic design reduces fuel consumption and emissions and allows it to cross the Atlantic without ballast water, in full condition, reducing the risk of spreading invasive species in the oceans.