2024 September 25 13:50

CLdN places order for 10 newbuild container carriers

CLdN today confirmed the placement of an order for 10 newbuild load-on / load-off (LoLo) container vessels with delivery as from January 2027. The large order is a decisive step by CLdN in branching out into the LoLo segment with its own Container Carrier fleet, according to the company's release.

The newbuild ships will have a cargo capacity of 1,100 TEU and will complement CLdN’s fleet of more than thirty roll-on / roll-off (RoRo) vessels. The new ships will have outstanding fuel efficiency and an innovative open-top design to allow reduced port handling times.

Earlier this year, CLdN introduced a successful LoLo offering on its Ireland service using chartered vessels operating from its recently acquired Distriport terminal in Rotterdam. This service recently expanded with the addition of a third weekly direct sailing between Rotterdam Distriport and Dublin. The expansion into the LoLo segment is highly complementary to CLdN’s short-sea RoRo services and provides excellent operational flexibility, quick turnaround times in port and optimal sailing frequency for customers. This short lead time and high frequency product is unique in the current short sea container market, which is currently dominated by deep sea feeder carriers offering longer lead times and less frequent services.

The new vessels will be purposely built by HD Hyundai Mipo in Ulsan, South Korea. Hyundai is a long-term shipbuilding partner of CLdN and is currently completing the construction of two 8,000 lane meter G9e RoRo vessels which are scheduled for delivery to CLdN in the first half of 2025.