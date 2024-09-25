2024 September 25 13:22

Purus orders two 45,000 cbm dual fuel ammonia-ready medium-sized gas carriers from Hyundai Mipo Dockyard

Purus has placed an order for two 45,000 cbm dual fuel ammonia-ready medium-sized gas carriers (MGC) from Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in South Korea. The vessels will deliver in 2027, according to the company's release.

Upon delivery, Purus will operate one of the largest ammonia transport fleets globally with 9 vessels. The fleet consists of three 40,000 cbm MGCs currently in operation, along with four additional 45,000 cbm MGCs set to be delivered in 2025 and 2026. One of MGCs has already successfully completed a ship-to-ship transfer of ammonia, showcasing our operational capabilities.

The new vessels will be equipped with an innovative cargo handling system designed for maximum flexibility and efficiency, enabling faster loading and unloading processes. This will significantly reduce turnaround times in port, saving customers both time and money.