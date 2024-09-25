2024 September 25 12:47

HD Korea Shipbuilding wins 403.9 bln won order for 6 container ships

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co., a major South Korean shipyard, said Wednesday it has secured a 403.9 billion-won (US$303.7 million) order to build six midsized container ships from a European shipper, according to Yonhap.

HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard, one of HD Korea Shipbuilding's three shipbuilding units, will construct the vessels at its shipyard in Ulsan, some 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, HD Korea Shipbuilding said.

The vessels will be delivered to the undisclosed shipping company by August 2027, it added.

So far this year, HD Korea Shipbuilding has obtained orders to construct 156 vessels worth $17.3 billion, exceeding its yearly target of $13.5 billion.

HD Korea Shipbuilding, a subholding company of shipbuilding, oil refining and machinery conglomerate HD Hyundai, has three domestic units under its wing -- HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard and HD Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co.